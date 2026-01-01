Empowering women and gender-diverse minds to reignite their tech careers

Tech thrives on unique perspectives. Vapasi is a Thoughtworks returnship program built to support women and gender-diverse individuals looking to re-enter the tech workforce after taking time away.

Through 21 successful batches, we’ve helped more than 250 technologists refresh their skills, rebuild confidence, and transition back into impactful roles. Whether you took time off for personal reasons, family, or upskilling, Vapasi offers the hands-on practice and mentorship you need to thrive.

The tech industry needs your expertise. Let’s build your next chapter together.