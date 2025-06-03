Thoughtworks Appoints Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Amit brings nearly three decades of international experience spanning services, software and solutions. He has held senior leadership roles across global enterprises, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Wipro, where he led consulting service lines, sponsored strategic client relationships and spearheaded transformation initiatives across sales, delivery and internal functions. Prior to Wipro, Amit worked at Capgemini and the Boston Consulting Group.

“We’re delighted to welcome Amit to Thoughtworks,” said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks. “The COO role is critical as we scale our operations globally and become future ready. Amit’s leadership experience in strengthening client-centric organizations, his ability to bring together high performance teams and drive transformation make him an excellent fit for this role.”

“I’m excited to join Thoughtworks at such a pivotal time,” said Amit Choudhary. “The company’s strong values, impressive brand positioning, deep engineering talent and commitment to innovation are truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to Thoughtworks' ability to scale its impact while supporting clients in navigating increasingly complex business and technology challenges.”

Supporting resources:

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568