Coding agents have moved past the demo stage. Teams now face a harder question. How do you govern, scale, and maintain software when an agent writes much of the code?

This XConf 2026 playlist on software craftsmanship in the AI era brings together four talks that look past unconstrained code generation. They show how teams govern AI assisted delivery with harnesses, preserve context across maintenance and delivery, and evaluate non-deterministic systems once they hit production.

Watch the playlist below to scale software craftsmanship in the AI era.