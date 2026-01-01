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Software craftsmanship
in the AI era

Harness engineering, maintenance and evals

 
2026 Back

Coding agents have moved past the demo stage. Teams now face a harder question. How do you govern, scale, and maintain software when an agent writes much of the code?

 

This XConf 2026 playlist on software craftsmanship in the AI era brings together four talks that look past unconstrained code generation. They show how teams govern AI assisted delivery with harnesses, preserve context across maintenance and delivery, and evaluate non-deterministic systems once they hit production.

 

Watch the playlist below to scale software craftsmanship in the AI era.

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Inside this playlist

Code is cheap. Now what?

Coding agents are changing individual developer workflows and reshaping how engineering organizations make decisions. This session covers how teams are rethinking legacy code treatment, architecture design and build versus buy choices now that generating code is no longer the bottleneck.

Engineering the harness

Smart models still ignore team conventions when left unguided. This session shows how to build guides and sensors around AI coding agents, drawing on both brownfield multi repo environments and greenfield agentic workflows. You walk away with a checklist to audit your own AI setup. 

AI-first software maintenance & delivery

A maintenance team and a delivery team working on the same core service, with multiple downstream consumers, cannot afford to operate as separate systems once AI enters the loop. This session breaks down how to connect them into one AI first system. You get shared triage, data correlation across teams, clear cross team communication and clean context handoff from one team to the next.

 

Evals are the new tests


Treat evaluations as the modern equivalent of software testing. This session walks through a real world deployment at BMW, where an AI defect analysis system uses evaluation driven development for summarization, data extraction and duplicate detection, combining offline benchmarks with live field feedback to deploy with confidence.

 

Why you should watch

Software economics when code is cheap

 


Understand how near-zero generation costs change build versus buy trade-offs, legacy refactoring strategies, and where architectural boundaries deliver the highest return.

 

Steer and control coding agents with harnesses

 

 

Deploy pre-execution guides, downstream syntax inspection, and a multi-repo audit checklist to keep agent-written changes aligned with existing production patterns.

Bridge incident triage and delivery 

 

 

Connect production maintenance directly into active feature workflows so teams can resolve defects faster while preserving institutional system knowledge.

Build evaluation loops for production AI

 

 

Discover how BMW tests duplicate detection, extraction, and summarization pipelines using offline benchmarks before deployment and continuous production feedback after release.

Meet the speakers

Amy Pellegrini

Amy Pellegrini

 

Lead Developer, Thoughtwoks

Meet Amy
Chris Ford

Chris Ford


 

Technology Director,  Thoughtworks

Meet Chris
Fabian Nonnenmacher

Fabian Nonnenmacher

Lead Developer, Thoughtworks

Meet Fabian
Jaya Simha Reddy

Jaya Simha Reddy

Senior Developer, Thoughtworks

Meet Jaya
Prabina Pani

Prabina Pani

 

Lead Developer, Thoughtworks

Meet Prabina
Vitória Toebe

Vitória Toebe

 

Lead Developer, Thoughtworks

Meet Vitória

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