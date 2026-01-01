Multi-agent workflows that look impressive in controlled walkthroughs often collapse under real-world complexity. How can teams build reliable multi-agent systems with the right control and oversight?
This XConf 2026 playlist brings together four talks that looks at the demo-to-production chasm. They show how teams can move beyond prompt chaining and toy ReAct loops to address the engineering discipline required for production: runtime execution traces, typed contracts with confidence-score gating, multi-stage orchestration pipelines and scaling deep research on high-performance infrastructure.
Watch the playlist below to ship multi-agent systems with confidence.
Inside this playlist
Deconstruct, then reconstruct
Large-scale legacy modernization has always been challenging. Explore how agentic orchestration can transform it by reconstructing application behaviour rather than simply translating code. The session also covers how AI-driven specification extraction, test-driven generation and automated validation can reduce migration effort and risk while preserving behavioural equivalence.
What agents do when you're not looking
Coding agents have evolved fast. This session traces the evolution, shares lessons learned from building and observing agent teams in Claude, and closes with the emerging practitioner playbook. Learn how teams can observe, evaluate and govern agents in order to use them with more confidence in real-world delivery.
Agent don't fail, they guess
Multi-agent pipelines fail differently from single agents. One agent gets it wrong and you see it. A pipeline compounds wrong assumptions invisibly. This session shares the experience of building and deploying two agents: One analysing, one transforming. Each has to pass a typed contract between them and a gating mechanism stops the pipeline when certainty falls below threshold.
Deep research at scale
Scaling LLMs to 15M+ domain-heavy documents exposes the limits of standard RAG. Complex enterprise queries demand multi-hop reasoning, multi-document synthesis, and strict domain accuracy. The session shares the blueprint for taking a multi-agent deep research engine from prototype to production, and lessons from MLflow observability, streaming logs, and Bedrock infrastructure.
Why you should watch
Agentic approach to rebuild legacy system
Learn how to implement multi-agent pipelines with stateful validation and self-correction loops to deterministically rebuild legacy systems.
Runtime observability for agents
Diagnose unexpected behaviors, infinite loops, and delegation failures through execution traces rather than static demos to build agent teams with confidence.
Design contracts for multi-agent pipelines
Learn how to use typed contracts with explicit confidence levels and threshold gating between autonomous agents to stop the guessing.
Scale from prototype to production
Discover what it takes to reliably bring non-deterministic agentic workflows into production at scale.
Meet the speakers
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