Multi-agent workflows that look impressive in controlled walkthroughs often collapse under real-world complexity. How can teams build reliable multi-agent systems with the right control and oversight?

This XConf 2026 playlist brings together four talks that looks at the demo-to-production chasm. They show how teams can move beyond prompt chaining and toy ReAct loops to address the engineering discipline required for production: runtime execution traces, typed contracts with confidence-score gating, multi-stage orchestration pipelines and scaling deep research on high-performance infrastructure.

Watch the playlist below to ship multi-agent systems with confidence.