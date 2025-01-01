Finding your modernization North Star

In this exclusive webinar, we delve into the insights of Thoughtworks' recent report with Forbes, Beyond Old Vs. New Tech: A Fresh Perspective On Enterprise Modernization. This is a unique opportunity to discover the strategic approaches organizations should adopt to navigate their unique modernization journeys.

Our panel of modernization experts explore the critical questions business leaders must ask to align IT objectives with strategic goals. Learn how to craft and communicate a comprehensive vision to stakeholders, and explore strategies for staying focused on achieving desired outcomes amidst competing priorities.

Attendees will take away:



The essential questions to ask when starting modernization initiatives, ensuring a robust business case that drives success.

Proven strategies for balancing offensive benefits like growth and innovation with defensive benefits such as cost reduction and compliance.

