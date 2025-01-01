The Thoughtworks brand
At Thoughtworks, we've been bringing significant impact to the world for decades. We’ve driven innovation by being an early adopter of agile and made contributions to society through our social impact initiatives. It’s why people join us, why clients come to us, and why they listen to what we have to say.
We’re always evolving. We’re a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We’ve seen unprecedented changes in the world and in people’s expectations; our brand empowers our clients and Thoughtworkers in delivering extraordinary impact together.
Our experts and our in-house design team care passionately about Thoughtworks’ brand, our market position, tagline and design system. Together, they are custodians of a brand which is current, memorable, relevant, consistent and inclusive. It reflects the passion and excellence we bring to the technology industry, to our clients and to all Thoughtworkers.
Logo: modern meets timeless
Colors: modern, bright and accessible
Typography: a universal language
Illustration: works of art
Photography: distinctly Thoughtworks
We believe in the power of diversity. That's why, thirty Thoughtworkers across the world, from all functions and regions make up our brand steering committee. We didn't need an external brand agency. Instead we worked together with processes rooted in agile, utilizing design sprints, testing and reflecting on learnings along the way to evolve our brand.
In January 2021, Brand Finance rated the Thoughtworks brand an AA-rated global brand. We’re proud to share the ethos of our brand with you.