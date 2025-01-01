Spark the extraordinary power of software-defined vehicles
Today, software engineering is vehicle engineering. As the two have converged, we’ve witnessed the emergence of a new automotive paradigm in which software defines vehicle capabilities and performance — and even driver experience.
As automotive industry leaders evolve to succeed in the age of the software-defined vehicle (SDV), we enable them to develop the strategies, expertise and software engineering capabilities they need to seize this unprecedented opportunity and remain at the forefront of automotive innovation.
Today, software engineering is vehicle engineering. As the two have converged, we’ve witnessed the emergence of a new automotive paradigm in which software defines vehicle capabilities and performance — and even driver experience.
As automotive industry leaders evolve to succeed in the age of the software-defined vehicle (SDV), we enable them to develop the strategies, expertise and software engineering capabilities they need to seize this unprecedented opportunity and remain at the forefront of automotive innovation.
SDV Pulse gives you a comprehensive overview of 40 of the latest developments, emerging technologies and best practices driving the evolution of software-defined vehicles. At the heart of this transformation lies an emerging spirit of collaboration and partnership, with OEMs, automotive companies, technology firms and ecosystem players coming together to co-create the vehicles of tomorrow. Even this report was born from a partnership — between Thoughtworks and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Benefits
Drive efficiencies whilst delivering world-class driver experiences
Leverage our deep knowledge of the latest software technologies, practices and ways of working to drive efficiencies across your software organization whilst delivering truly outstanding SDV experiences.
Continuously deliver exceptional software
SDV development is never complete. Evolve your processes, capabilities and skills to continuously deliver robust, value-driving software.
Prepare for the future of mobility
Get ahead of the SDV curve by embedding the latest software development best practices and adopting transformational technologies like Rust today.
Our services
Harness the power of Rust to devise, develop and deploy innovative in-vehicle software across a huge range of use cases — from infotainment and driver assistance to telematics, mapping and more.
Our unique vehicle software development methodology combines leading practices to accelerate time to market, enhance agility and help you maintain excellence at every stage of the software engineering lifecycle.
Leverage decades of industry-leading software strategy experience and build an SDV strategy that makes the most of today’s emerging trends, opportunities and practices.
Featured client story
MOIA: Making autonomous ride-pooling a reality using agile practices
''Thoughtworks has helped us create highly efficient teams, increase collaboration throughout our autonomous ride-hailing project, and ensure every team owns the products they’re developing.''
Ralf Sigmund, Chief Technology Officer at MOIA