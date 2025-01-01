Data Mesh is a paradigm shift in big analytical data management that addresses some of the limitations of the past paradigms, data warehousing and data lake. Data Mesh is founded in four principles: "domain-driven ownership of data", "data as a product", "self-serve data platform" and a "federated computational governance".

In this talk Zhamak explores the principle of "data as a product" and describes how this simple change in perspective has a deep and profound impact on how we collect, serve and manage data; how we treat the data consumers as customers and how we provide experiences that delight.

Data as a Product is one of the foundational pillars to move toward growing an innovation culture where data is readily and safely available for experimentation.