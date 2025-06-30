Understanding the recruitment process for Thoughtworks University

Before your technical assessment, your recruiter will share preparation materials and explain what to expect. Be sure to review these in advance and set up any required tools or environments ahead of time. We look for candidates who demonstrate strong collaboration, problem-solving skills and a learning mindset, the ability to thrive in a dynamic and evolving environment.

There isn’t a fixed list of required tools or programming languages; the specific skills needed are outlined in the job description for each role.

We're not here to judge. We're here to connect. We invite you to show up as yourself, fully and honestly. There’s no need to fit a mold or perform. The best conversations happen when people feel free to be who they are. That’s why our process is designed to create a respectful, inclusive environment where you can speak openly, feel safe and be seen for your true self. Our goal? A process that’s thoughtful, human and based on real outcomes not rigid rules or prestige on paper.