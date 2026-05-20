Data first: the AI “hygiene” effect



One of the most transformative realizations in modern engineering is that AI is often the best catalyst for long-overdue data hygiene. Many agencies find that the moment they attempt to implement AI, they uncover data quality issues that had gone unnoticed for years.



When agencies shift to digital-first systems, such as electronic voting, digital licensing, or online case management, they create a wealth of behavioral and operational data. In one agency, moving from paper-based to electronic voting generated detailed insight into when, where, and how people voted. Once data analysts applied AI and advanced analytics, the team could map turnout patterns, plan staffing and infrastructure more accurately, and start asking new questions about accessibility and engagement. Many senior leaders hadn’t realized this asset even existed until the analysis surfaced it.



Across multiple departments, similar patterns are emerging:



Attempts to use AI expose inconsistent formats, missing fields, and legacy workarounds.

Business teams, seeing AI-generated insights for the first time, become more motivated to improve upstream data quality.

Data hygiene work moves earlier in the value chain, instead of being a last-minute clean-up exercise

The turning point for any agency is the moment they can credibly say, “We can trust our data now.” Only then can meaningful, scaled AI adoption begin.

AI as a governed collaborator, not an autonomous actor



Much of the fear around AI in the public sector stems from the image of a "black box" making life-altering decisions. In a governed engineering environment, AI is reframed as a friendly collaborator in delivery and operations, not an autonomous decision-maker.

Concrete applications already in use include:



AI-assisted case review: AI models triage and flag inconsistencies in complex applications, so human reviewers can focus on the most ambiguous or high-risk cases. In one program, this allowed the agency to safely reduce the number of human reviewers on each case while maintaining scrutiny, delivering material cost savings (around 30% in that context) and more consistent decisions.

AI models triage and flag inconsistencies in complex applications, so human reviewers can focus on the most ambiguous or high-risk cases. In one program, this allowed the agency to safely reduce the number of human reviewers on each case while maintaining scrutiny, delivering material cost savings (around 30% in that context) and more consistent decisions. Reverse-engineering legacy logic: AI tools help teams infer and document business rules buried deep within mainframe or bespoke systems, creating a clearer picture of dependencies and side effects before any change is made.



In these models, AI is never the final decision-maker. Instead, it acts as a safeguard, catching anomalies, highlighting edge cases, and supporting humans with better evidence.



This is the essence of “human in the loop” and “human on the loop”: people remain accountable for decisions, while AI provides structured support, transparency and signal-to-noise filtering.