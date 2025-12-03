Recent editions of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar have reflected the increasing adoption and impact of AI in every part of the software industry. The most recent volume in particular was dominated by AI — around two thirds of the 114 blips were AI-related. That’s an important signal of the technology’s importance today, but it would be wrong to think AI is the only game in town. There are lots of interesting things happening in many parts of the industry and some exciting innovation which isn’t AI-related at all.

So, with that in mind we’ve selected a handful of things you may have missed on the most recent edition of the Technology Radar that are absolutely not related to AI in any way. Of course, it’s worth having a disclaimer: it might well be possible that any of the things featured below could, at some point, be related to AI, but, right now at least, they’re not part of that conversation. If you disagree, please send your responses on a postcard…

With that out of the way let’s get to it. Here are 11 interesting things on Technology Radar Vol.33 that aren’t related to AI at all.