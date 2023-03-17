Four principles of micro frontends for mobile (part one)

Should you be using micro frontends for mobile?

In today's growing mobile development market, it’s more important than ever to seize on opportunities ahead of our competitors. What is the biggest obstacle to that?

Scale capability.

The leading mobile apps are huge and complex and the development costs have similarly risen. Pain points for big mobile apps include the following:

Big effort of release : stability and quality verification without rollback possibility

Inability to scale : axis of change orthogonal to Axis of architectural scale

High cognitive load : monolithic - no business boundaries, conflating platform capability and features

Mobile-specific issues: any minor exception can cause the entire application to crash.

Therefore, in order to build a mobile application development platform that supports multi-team rapid delivery and stable and rapid online application, we should consider the micro frontends for mobile strategy.

What are micro frontends for mobile?

Micro frontends for mobile was introduced at the 2020 Thoughtworks Tech Radar and is now in the trial phase. Based on Cam Jackson’s definition of micro frontends, here is our definition micro frontends for mobile:

Multiple modules that can be developed, tested & deployed independently, but appear as a single cohesive application.

MFEs (micro frontends) are an essential business segmentation part in modular architecture, componentized architecture and even super apps. They usually exist in the form of a module or repository, or integrated into the app shell with monorepo strategy. Micro frontends for mobile usually have the following characteristics: