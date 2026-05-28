Last year MIT Media Lab published a study that most enterprise AI conversations are still ignoring: it showed that users who relied on ChatGPT as a primary drafting tool showed 47% reduced neural connectivity compared to those who wrote without AI assistance, with many struggling to recall or quote from the essays they had just produced. The researchers called this phenomenon cognitive debt. The study focused on essay writing, so yes, some caution is warranted before extending its implications across all domains. However, the mechanism it describes is difficult to dismiss.

The most important finding isn’t so much reduced engagement but the fact that participants who first worked through problems themselves and only later used AI showed increased neural connectivity. In other words, the same tool used differently produced the opposite cognitive outcome. Whether humans lead the reasoning and AI refines it or AI leads and humans follow turns out to matter more than whether AI is used at all.

The problem, though, is that most organizations are deciding this question implicitly, at speed, without recognizing it as a decision. They're deciding it through incentive structures that reward visible output — lines of code shipped, documents generated, tickets closed — and lack any instrument for measuring whether the cognitive capacity underneath that output is compounding or eroding.