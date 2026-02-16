Collaboration

AI initiatives often fall apart not because the models are wrong, but because the teams around them were never aligned in the first place. Different incentives, different vocabularies, different assumptions about what “success” looks like - these are the real blockers. That’s why truly multidisciplinary, cross-functional by default teams – legal, security, ethics, business, tech – are fundamental.

Continuous collaboration is also needed. What wasn’t possible yesterday might be possible today as AI model capabilities double every six months, according to Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO. So while many of us approach AI as a project (with a defined start and end date), we must rethink how to adapt to this pace.

Continuous collaboration can be set up within a project, but it must be a process (e.g., part of existing project portfolio management processes) that identifies new opportunities early and brings new stakeholders into existing individual initiatives.

Another key aspect is to follow the pain in your organization when launching a new AI use case. Where are your people frustrated? What do your customers complain about? Where is the business losing time and money? This way, you’re no longer pushing an AI agenda from the top but creating value with AI from the bottom, which in turn generates advocacy.

This point of view is further supported by MIT State of AI Business in 2025. With the capabilities GenAI has today, the biggest ROI is expected to come from back-office functions rather than “shiny new” front-end projects. Focusing there might not be as inspiring as something brand new, but given the business challenges (cost pressure, competition, skilled people gap), leveraging AI where it can have the biggest impact today will not only improve competitiveness but also free resources to focus on more differentiating projects tomorrow.

Finally, the old saying “culture eats strategy for breakfast” still holds true with AI, emphasized in Microsoft's New Future of Work Report 2025. Organizational AI adoption depends on employees as much as leaders: