Stepping into autumn

As the final bank holiday of August recedes into the background, the rapid passage of summer offers a welcome moment for strategic reflection. Returning from a road trip across the US, where the vast geographic scale is matched only by the sheer dynamism of its economic machine, I am struck by how swiftly the macroeconomic landscape can shift while we navigate the day-to-day demands of executive leadership.

Looking out over our London office today, the customary late-August quiet feels remarkably charged. Culturally, geopolitically and meteorologically, the preceding months have tested organizational resilience. We have traversed one of the most intense and thermally demanding UK summers on record, where persistent heatwaves strained national infrastructure, challenged workplace norms and demanded unprecedented operational agility. Yet, as the seasonal temperatures moderate, the broader strategic climate shows no sign of stabilizing.