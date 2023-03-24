Deliver more with less by improving your organization’s engineering effectiveness

In our recent conversations with technology leaders, we’re hearing of organizations committing to budget cuts amid concerns of a stagnating economy and a global recession.

It’s a difficult time and there’s a lot to juggle. Tasked with improving the end to end effectiveness of the product delivery process, accelerating speed to market, keeping pace with competitors and holding on to the best and brightest talent, they’re now looking for ways to do more (and better), with less.

Despite these challenges, we consistently see them underestimate the total impact of the engineering waste that is silently, but surely, sapping their revenue stream.

If you have a lot of engineering friction, your effectiveness and efficiency as a team and organization are going to be slowed down. Yet wasted efforts in software development are incredibly common.

In a typical enterprise engineering function, we commonly see up to 50% of every developer’s time wasted. Waste comes in many different forms, including: