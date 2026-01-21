Engaging customers and reducing costs with modern digital CX

Creating a modern digital experience

Over the last 30 years, Alinta Energy has grown to become one of Australia’s largest energy retailers, generators and developers, supplying electricity and gas to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses across the country.

Alinta Energy wanted to modernize its customer experience (CX) while reducing its cost to serve. The company knew that, without a native mobile app, customers had to rely on the website and contact center for all interactions. This created an opportunity to increase customer experience and reduce operational load on the contact center.

Recognizing the need for software engineering excellence to create a high-quality mobile app, Alinta Energy partnered with Thoughtworks to support the build of a differentiated digital experience — and a foundation for delivering long-term customer value.