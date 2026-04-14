Thoughtworks Achieves AWS Mainframe Modernization Competency Status

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that Thoughtworks has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the Mainframe Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Mainframe Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Mainframe Modernization Competency differentiates Thoughtworks as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.

“This recognition reflects the growing need for low-risk, incremental mainframe modernization strategies that help organizations move faster without disrupting critical business operations,” said Shodhan Sheth, Global Head for Enterprise Modernization, Thoughtworks. “By combining our engineering expertise with AWS, we help clients preserve core business logic, reduce operational complexity, and create a strong foundation for future innovation.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Thoughtworks supports customers with a behavior-driven, incremental approach to mainframe modernization that prioritizes measurable business outcomes. Rather than pursuing large-scale, one-time migrations, this methodology focuses on retiring obsolete components, replacing commodity functionality, and modernizing the capabilities that differentiate the business—enabling faster release cycles, lower transformation costs, and more sustainable modernization outcomes.

Building on this approach, Thoughtworks works with Mechanical Orchard to help enterprises modernize legacy mainframe systems on AWS. Together, they enable organizations to incrementally rebuild and validate critical business functionality, improving system resilience while accelerating the delivery of modern, cloud-native applications.

This methodology is already delivering measurable results. In one recent engagement with a global industrial equipment company, Thoughtworks helped modernize a critical Extended Warranty platform on AWS, reducing a program originally scoped for 18 months to approximately five months.

Supporting Resources:

Learn how Thoughtworks and Mechanical Orchard accelerated a global manufacturer's mainframe modernization by 80%.

Discover how Thoughtworks and AWS deliver AI-first enterprise solutions.

Learn more about Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations for Americas

Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com