Rohit Kalro Head of Digital Transformation and Strategy Advisory, India

Rohit has over two decades of experience in the digital and online industry. He is passionate about developing the unrecognized potential of ideas, people and businesses.

Rohit’s early work focused on helping clients in the online service, retail and eCommerce sectors. He has acquired deep experience in retail, eCommerce, customer experience, digital growth strategies and fin-tech platforms. Rohit has worked in India, Europe and China and also collaborates with venture capital and private equity firms to design and launch new products and businesses. His strengths lie in launching new ventures and products in the digital space. This is backed by his strong foundation in strategy, finance and managing creativity and innovation at scale, while using design thinking frameworks.