Luciano D. Iannicelli Delivery Principal

I joined Thoughtworks in Santiago, Chile in 2020 as a Delivery Principal. I work with big international, medium and small local clients in the Retail, Real Estate, Healthcare and Financial industries.

I’m a fan of making people, teams and organizations happy at work, allowing and helping them to give the best of themselves. If you do what you love the most, most of the time, the results will be brilliant.

I'm from Argentina where I lived until 2011 and then I moved with my wife Fernanda to Chile, where we were adopted by a dog and a cat. I'm a very enthusiastic person who loves to run in the city.








