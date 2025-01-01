Executive summary

Businesses are pursuing various approaches to AI adoption, but it’s in software engineering that AI is seeing the most uptake – and where the technology is likely to have the most immediate impact.

Considering the speed and efficiency AI can bring, the shift to AI-first software delivery (AIFSD) is happening for good reason. However it’s also raising questions about how the practice of engineering, and the roles of engineers, will change, and introducing potential risks that enterprises can’t afford to underestimate.



In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks experts draw on deep knowledge of the engineering discipline, and recent experience applying AI to resolve major client software challenges, to explain how business leaders can understand and leverage AIFSD in a safe and effective way.