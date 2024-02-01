Initially created in 2012 to help retailers extend product information to enhance descriptions, titles and imagery, Comestri has become a platform to harmonize master data into a single view, orchestrate information between systems and offer a unified product experience across multiple channels. The Comestri platform is used by businesses globally and empowers merchants to self-manage ecommerce inventories. The platform enables merchants to control how product information is fed to customer touchpoints.

Rapid growth often necessitates rapid modernisation.The company felt held back by its third-party vendor and was looking to migrate to reduce costs and own the intellectual property surrounding its solution.





A modernization challenge

Comestri approached Thoughtworks, an Advanced Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner that specializes in migration and modernisation, because they were:

Reliant on third-party infrastructure, which led to soaring costs





Frustrated with long-term contracts, which compromised their responsiveness





Struggling to independently scale components of their platform as required

Comestri understood that a fast and successful migration was essential to ensure their continued growth and deployment into new regions.