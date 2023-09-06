The challenge: Navigating manual tasks and skills shortages

Creating work shift schedules for an airport services provider can be quite complex. Numerous factors influence the required number of staff, including variables like flight schedule changes, equipment availability, ideal break times, and the diverse skill sets of the staff. All of these factors are subject to change and must be anticipated ahead of time.

In the past, Airpro's resource planners relied on manual spreadsheet-based methods to organize work shifts. While they did consider flight data, this approach, driven partly by intuition, cannot truly be labeled as data-driven or dependable. Human errors were prevalent, and the process was both laboriously time-intensive and suboptimal in terms of outcomes. This was also true when assessing its impact on employee well-being.

Furthermore, the shortage of skilled service personnel is a prevalent challenge spanning various industries worldwide, and Airpro is no exception. Since 2019, Finland's labor market has undergone a significant transformation, marked by a severe shortage of skilled workers. This scarcity of skilled personnel has been particularly pronounced in the transport sector, which experienced a loss of 11,000 jobs. Faced with the challenge of locating suitably skilled staff, Airpro's objective has been to optimize the utilization of the available workforce.