A fast-growing business that helps other businesses grow

With over 100,000 users worldwide—and counting—WorkflowMAX is a rapidly growing project management platform, purpose-built for professional services – from architects and engineers to accountants and consultants. Used by businesses across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the USA, the platform manages the full job lifecycle from lead to invoice.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company has ambitious plans for growth, including a recent expansion into the USA, which has a large and well-established service-based economy.

However, the Northern Hemisphere expansion was proving more complex than expected, with infrastructure challenges preventing WorkflowMAX from realizing its full potential in the market.