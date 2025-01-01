Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
David Liu

Solution architect and business analyst

I work as a solution architect and business analyst in Thoughtworks blockchain, applying extensive experience in digital transformation and innovation. I have covered industries like finance, retail, logistics and legal industries. I am currently focusing on digital trust and passionate about helping customers discover and balance the competitive advantage of cutting edge technology, make the best use of its value and ensure the success of applied solutions.

 