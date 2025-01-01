Daniel Fratte Lead Software Engineer & Green Tech Lead

Daniel works as a Software Engineer and Green Tech Advocate for Thoughtworks Europe. He has 10+ years of experience in the software industry and has worked across many clients and organizations in South America, North America, and Europe. Daniel has developed the profile of a generalist throughout the years by being exposed to high uncertainty environments and completely divergent industries and domains.

Daniel believes that technology’s goal is to enhance human life, though not at the expense of the environment. Thus, he is passionate about building solutions that not only fulfil market needs and client requirements, but also abide by sustainability best practices. He advises and consults with clients and partners as a Green Tech analyst aiming to shift organizational mindsets and agendas into a more sustainable future.