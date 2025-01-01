Camilla Falconi Crispim Principal Engineering Consultant and Engineer Advisor

Camilla Crispim is a Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks with more than 10 years experience in the tech industry, having worked in software projects across different fields. At Thoughtworks since 2013, she's solved different kinds of problems while playing roles such as developer, technical leader, technical manager, solution architect and trainer.

Camilla is currently part of the Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud Service Line, highly focused on modernization and architecture remediation.

She is a member of the Thoughtworks Technology Advisory Board and contributes to the creation of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar.

She has a deep knowledge in Agile principles and engineering practices, Continuous Delivery and Evolutionary Architecture, and has been active in the tech community since the beginning of her journey, speaking in conferences across Brazil, sharing knowledge and experience – which she believes is key to address the gender gap in IT. Camilla is a passionate advocate for equality and committed to using her position to represent women and LGBTQI in technology as a change agent in tech conferences and communities; breaking typical tech industry stereotypes.

Camilla's past experiences include being a trainer at Thoughtworks University, helping develop the next generation of Thoughtworkers; and participating in events which are focused on bringing and upskilling women in IT. Prior to Thoughtworks, Camilla worked as developer and consultant for Accenture; and was part of R&D projects in partnership with Chesf, a Eletrobras company considered one of the largest generation and transmission power systems in Brazil.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree and a Master’s of Science in Computer Science from the Federal University of Campina Grande (UFCG), in Brazil.