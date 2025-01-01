Ben Doyle Head of Data and BFSI, APAC, Thoughtworks

In 2020, I joined Itoc, now part of Thoughtworks, as a Solutions Architect.

I have led the design, build and operation of large scale data and regulated systems in AWS, driven by my passion for Infrastructure as Code, Container Orchestration and building out AWS ecosystems that grow as the business grows.

In 2021 I was appointed as Head of Data and BFSI, focusing on building next generation data platforms and infrastructure in regulated industries such as Finance and Public Sector.

I live in Brisbane, Australia, and can be found tinkering in the engine bay of my German car or dialing in the settings on various coffee machines.