Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Download the ebook

Build your digital banking platform with clarity

A practical 5Ws (and an H) blueprint to guide smarter platform decisions
E-books Back

What do the top 1% of banks know that others don’t?

 

That platform strategy decides who leads and who lags.

 

Legacy cores are no longer just a technical challenge. They hold back growth at a time when customers expect speed, personalization and convenience.

 

Globally, three-quarters of customers say they would be more loyal to a bank that delivers timely insights and alerts. The message is clear: modernization is not optional, it is urgent.

 

This ebook, written for decision-makers like you by Thoughtworks, the trusted partner to banks worldwide, introduces the 5Ws (and an H) blueprint. It is a practical guide to shaping a digital banking platform strategy built for speed, resilience and AI-readiness.

Download the ebook

What you will learn inside


The 5Ws (and an H) blueprint guides banking leaders through six essential questions. 

 

  • Why platforms are critical for the future of banking
  • What sets modern platforms apart from legacy cores
  • When to adopt one for your institution
  • Whether to build or buy, with a framework to reduce risk
  • How to design and execute without disrupting the business
  • Where platforms head in the era of Agentic AI in banking

 

 

From vision to value with proven strategies to fast-track your digital banking platform success

Get your copy today

Why download?

 

This guide distills decades of transformation experience and lessons from banks worldwide. Inside, you will see how leading institutions have modernized their platforms to launch products faster, deliver omnichannel experiences and build resilience.

 

Whether you are starting, accelerating or re-aligning your core banking transformation, this ebook shows the path from vision to value.

About the authors

Headshot of Bharani Subramaniam

Bharani Subramaniam

CTO, India and the Middle East

View Bharani's profile
Headshot of Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu

Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu

Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice, IME

View Muralikrishnan's profile
Headshot of Sandeep Reddy

Sandeep Reddy

Global Head of Financial Services Strategic Initiatives & Delivery

View Sandeep's profile

Want the ebook delivered to your inbox?

Fill out the form below for your copy now! 

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!