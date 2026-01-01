Spec-driven development is an approach where structured specifications are used as the primary source of truth for AI-assisted software development.
This approach shifts software delivery from writing code first to defining clear, structured specifications that describe what software should do. SDD enables AI to generate, validate and maintain software throughout its lifecycle.
What is it?
Using a “spec” as the primary source of truth for generating, testing and maintaining software with AI.
What's in it for you?
Deliver software faster, improve requirement clarity, reduce rework and create a more consistent software delivery process.
What are the trade-offs?
Success depends on high-quality specifications, new ways of working and strong governance of AI-generated outputs.
How is it being used?
To generate code, automate testing, improve documentation and streamline software delivery.
What is spec-driven development?
Spec-driven development makes software specifications rather than source code the primary artifact that drives development. Teams define structured specifications describing functionality, business rules, user journeys and system behavior, which AI uses to generate code, tests, documentation and deployment configurations.
SDD keeps requirements, documentation and code aligned through a single source of truth. When specifications change, AI can regenerate affected components while identifying inconsistencies and downstream impacts.
I define spec-driven development as a framework or a workflow for creating well-defined specs as part of the planning process before coding begins.
What's in it for you?
SDD improves requirement clarity, automates repetitive development tasks and strengthens collaboration across product, business and engineering teams. AI can generate application code, unit tests, API definitions and documentation directly from approved specifications, while automated validation detects inconsistencies before they reach production.
What are the trade-offs of spec-driven development?
The effectiveness of SDD depends on the quality of its specifications. Incomplete or ambiguous requirements lead to poor AI-generated outputs and potential defects.
LLMs are by nature non-deterministic. Even the best written specs will have different output when run multiple times. This can create confusion.
Current SDD frameworks can sometimes be rigid. For minor tasks or bug fixes, a heavy multi-step specification workflow can behave like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, turning a small bug into multiple user stories and dozens of acceptance criteria.
How is SDD being used?
At Thoughtworks, we have embedded specification-driven processes directly into our proprietary agentic development platform, AI/works.
Product teams use SDD to generate APIs, user interfaces, database schemas, test suites and documentation, accelerating feature delivery. Enterprise teams integrate specifications into CI/CD pipelines so requirement changes automatically trigger code generation, testing and validation.
In regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare, SDD improves traceability by linking requirements, implementation and testing.
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