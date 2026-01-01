Decoder
AI systems that can understand, process and generate multiple types of data, such as text, images, audio, video and code, within a single model or workflow.
Multimodal AI combines different forms of information, allowing models to interpret an image alongside a written prompt, answer questions about a video, generate images from text or analyze spoken conversations.
What is it?
Multimodal AI uses multiple data types such as text, images, audio, video and code to understand and generate richer outputs.
What's in it for you?
Automate more complex workflows, improve user experiences and unlock insights by combining information from multiple sources.
What are the trade-offs?
Processing multiple modalities increases compute requirements, system complexity and governance challenges around data quality and privacy.
How is it being used?
Organizations use multimodal AI for document understanding, visual inspection, customer support, software development, medical imaging and content creation.
What is multimodal AI?
Multimodal AI refers to AI systems that work across more than one type of data. Instead of processing only text, these models can combine text with images, audio, video, code or other structured and unstructured data to better understand context and generate more useful responses.
This allows AI to perform tasks such as explaining diagrams, answering questions about images, transcribing and summarizing meetings, generating videos from text prompts or analyzing documents that combine text, tables and graphics.
What's in it for you?
As enterprises adopt AI across more business processes, multimodal capabilities are expanding the range of tasks AI can automate, from customer service and document processing to software development, manufacturing and healthcare.
By combining information across documents, images, voice recordings and other enterprise data, organizations can build AI applications that better reflect how people work in the real world.
What are the trade-offs of multimodal AI?
Supporting multiple data types requires more compute, storage and engineering effort than text-only AI. Evaluating multimodal systems is also more challenging. Success depends not only on language quality but also on how accurately the model interprets and connects information across different formats.
Strong AI governance becomes particularly important as multimodal systems are integrated into enterprise workflows.
How is it being used?
Multimodal AI is being used to analyze business documents that combine text, tables and charts, assist developers by interpreting code alongside documentation and power customer service assistants that understand both spoken language and uploaded images.
Multimodal AI helps with manufacturing quality inspection, medical image analysis, meeting assistants, accessibility tools and content generation. These capabilities can support broader data modernization and AI-enabled software delivery initiatives.
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