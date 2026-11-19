How is formal verification being used?

Formal verification is used in systems where subtle errors can have serious consequences. For example, Amazon Web Services has used the TLA+ specification language to check distributed system designs, including replication and fault-tolerance mechanisms in DynamoDB. This helped engineers identify problems that could be difficult to uncover through conventional testing.

The Thoughtworks Technology Radar Volume 35 placed TLA+ in Assess, noting that coding agents have lowered the cost of using it while increasing its value. The Radar sees it as part of a broader trend toward combining verification techniques, alongside mutation testing and property-based testing.

Teams looking for friendlier syntax can consider Quint, also in Assess. Built on the same underlying logic as TLA+, it uses TypeScript-like syntax that makes specifications easier to review, particularly when agents write them, and includes a simulator that can generate traces to test an implementation.

In cybersecurity, formal verification helps establish whether cryptographic implementations satisfy critical security properties. Microsoft's Project Everest developed formally verified components for secure communications, including Transport Layer Security (TLS) and cryptographic libraries.

Formal verification is also used in operating systems and embedded software. The Thoughtworks Technology Radar, Volume 31 highlighted seL4, a formally verified microkernel designed for high-assurance systems, noting its relevance to industries such as electric vehicles.

The approach is also relevant to post-quantum cryptography. AWS has published formal verification artifacts for components of its implementations of post-quantum algorithms, including ML-KEM and ML-DSA, to provide stronger assurance about their correctness and safety.