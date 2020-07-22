[Stories of social change] Reducing the gender gap in the music industry through technology

Choosing Thoughtworks for the development was the best decision we could have made. I never imagined having a team of so many professionals involved with our cause. It was a dream to have developers, business analysts, user experience experts and that 95% of them were women, in a sector where the gender gap is also noticeable. Thanks to this wonderful team, today we see the future of music with more optimism, we know that we have a platform that will help hundreds of thousands of women to continue fighting for their dreams. And of course, we know that we will continue to build a future together with Thoughtworks

CEO and Founder of Femnøise Natalia San Juan