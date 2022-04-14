Why kirana stores need an ‘ONDC push’ (part one)

The expansion of internet connectivity, mobile penetration, financial inclusion initiatives and other developments are opening up a million new opportunities for India. Starting with Aadhar followed by GST, UPI, Co-Win and Unique Health ID – such implementations further establish India being 'linked-up.' Most recently, the government announced a focus on scaling digital infrastructure in the 2022 Union Budget. I believe, open source technologies, networks and digital public goods are going to be at the heart of India’s future-ready infrastructure.

In this context, the Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC is a government initiative to empower the smallest and farthest business owners with access to digital commerce tools in a platform agnostic manner.

ONDC is expected to be the next mass-scale technological disruption that will help break down digital monopolies by using open source networks and protocols. The expectation is, as more users are onboarded, there will be a domino effect leading to a colossal change in the Indian retail ecosystem by creating a level playing field.

As a dominant part of India’s retail sector that contributes close to 11% of India’s GDP, millions of small shops called ‘kiranas’ form a significant layer of India’s socio-economic ecosystem. The omnipresent kiranas are an integral part of diversified households in India and they continue to serve as the retail sector’s backbone accounting for 90 percent of the retail market.

However, the kiranas are currently facing multiple challenges. They are up against stiff competition from large supermarkets and online retailers with deep pockets. They are also facing marginalization in having lagged behind when it comes to digital adoption – now, a necessity because of shifting consumer preferences.

The pandemic led to brick and mortar retail shrinking by about 4 percent whereas online groceries gained a market share of close to 40 percent during the same time. Now, a tier two city customer prefers online grocery purchases because of convenience and ease of delivery.

Further, when it comes to considering online alternatives to grocery purchases, there is a staggering 3X increase in tier one and two cities compared to metros. With macro level trends projecting an exponential growth in the middle class and the rate of urbanization jumping to 40 percent by 2030 we see this trend becoming more dominant in the long term.