The power of shared learning: Thoughts as I near three years at Thoughtworks

Nearing year three at Thoughtworks I find myself reflecting on what makes each day here truly special.
It's not just about the work we do — it's about the people who bring passion, kindness, thoughtfulness and an extraordinary willingness to share their knowledge with others. It’s about people who check in to help you navigate change, who talk you through challenging situations through their lived experiences.
I've had the privilege of working alongside technologists like Shufang, Zichuan Xiong, Sarah Taraporewalla, May Xu and so many others whose dedication to their craft goes far beyond simply mastering technical skills. They think deeply about how knowledge can be shared, how it can reach others and how it can create impact. This isn't just about writing or speaking it's about genuinely caring that what we learn doesn't stay siloed, but becomes part of a larger conversation. That kind of zeal is contagious and it's one of the things that makes Thoughtworks unlike anywhere else I've worked.
This culture of sharing is embodied in initiatives like the Marketing Hackathon, where global marketers collaborated virtually to come up with innovative marketing campaigns, Thoughtworks University, an immersive learning experience for graduate students and the Insights content hub.
Insights hub is a crowdsourced repository of Thoughtworks knowledge where technologists and functional experts contribute articles based on their real-world experience and perspectives. It's not marketing material or polished thought leadership for its own sake. It's practitioners sharing what they've learned in the trenches, what's worked, what hasn't and what they're thinking about as they navigate the ever-changing technology landscape.
This commitment to open knowledge sharing is also what makes something like the Technology Radar truly unique. It's not a product of a single team or a corporate strategy committee — it's the collective wisdom of thousands of Thoughtworkers around the world, synthesizing what we're seeing, what we're experimenting with and what we believe is worth paying attention to. When that many passionate, thoughtful people contribute their perspectives, you get something that's genuinely valuable to the broader technology community.
With the Technology Radar team from 2023 - 2025
Every six months, a cross-functional team comes together to collaboratively create one of our flagship thought leadership reports, Thoughtworks Technology Radar. This report is published in four languages — Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, and English — each requiring meticulous quality checks and careful transposition into PDF format. The Technology Radar production involves weeks of intense preparation, sleepless nights and last-minute additions. Checks, cross-checks and multiple reviews. Each person serves as a sounding board and late-night collaborator. We keep each other on track to ensure the quality standards are exceeded with every edition. It truly takes a village!
As I look toward year three and beyond, I'm grateful to be part of a community where learning out loud isn't just encouraged, it's woven into the fabric of how we work. Here's to the generous colleagues who make this place what it is.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.