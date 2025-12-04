The power of shared learning: Thoughts as I near three years at Thoughtworks

Nearing year three at Thoughtworks I find myself reflecting on what makes each day here truly special.





It's not just about the work we do — it's about the people who bring passion, kindness, thoughtfulness and an extraordinary willingness to share their knowledge with others. It’s about people who check in to help you navigate change, who talk you through challenging situations through their lived experiences.

I've had the privilege of working alongside technologists like Shufang, Zichuan Xiong, Sarah Taraporewalla, May Xu and so many others whose dedication to their craft goes far beyond simply mastering technical skills. They think deeply about how knowledge can be shared, how it can reach others and how it can create impact. This isn't just about writing or speaking it's about genuinely caring that what we learn doesn't stay siloed, but becomes part of a larger conversation. That kind of zeal is contagious and it's one of the things that makes Thoughtworks unlike anywhere else I've worked.