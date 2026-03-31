Getting back on track with business capability mapping

Business capabilities describe what an organization does, and a capability map provides a visual way to track the importance or maturity level of each capability or group of capabilities. Business capability maps are especially useful in migration projects, such as a platform modernization. Gathering the desired capabilities and target maturity levels upfront allows teams to make informed architectural and development decisions aligned to a shared understanding of value delivery.

When a large-scale migration project is already in flight, business capability mapping can still be highly valuable, providing a clear view of the red flags that could be putting the work at risk. So, a team of two Thoughtworkers — a technical lead and a business analyst — set about rapidly mapping the sports tech firm’s business capabilities to highlight the issues and facilitate conversations about how to fix them.

Here’s how they did it.

Step 1: Independent research



The capability mapping team began by reading Confluence pages, Architectural Decision Records, user guides, architecture diagrams and more to establish an initial list of the business capabilities each team was building.

Step 2: Validation sessions with the teams



One-hour sessions with each team ensured the list of capabilities collated from the research was a true reflection of what was happening in the real world.

Step 3: Visualizing the capabilities



Next, the capability mapping team created a highly visual Miro board to illustrate the capabilities and highlight the problems to be solved.

At this stage, the team took a “Goldilocks” approach, mapping capabilities that weren’t so high-level as to be meaningless, but weren’t so low-level that people would get bogged down in the detail. With over 40 capabilities, grouping them into meaningful categories also made the map easier to navigate.

When multiple teams used different terms for the same thing, the mapping team chose the term most likely to resonate with the most teams. They then populated the capability map with supporting information, so that anyone looking at it could understand what each capability meant — even if their team previously used a different term for it. Example features for each capability on the map provided additional clarity.

Step 4: Using the business capability map



The next step was to introduce the business capability map, gathering representatives from all the teams in a two-hour online workshop.

In the first part of the workshop, the mapping team introduced the map and answered questions to ensure everyone understood its purpose. In the second half, each team was asked to label each capability that they thought they were solely responsible for, a core contributor to, or a key enabler of. And this is where the true value of the business capability map became apparent — because everyone in the workshop could instantly see the red flags.

In some cases, multiple teams had placed their markers on top of one another, because they all thought they were responsible for the same capability, indicating duplicated effort. One team thought they were responsible for almost everything, as a result of being given work based on perceived bandwidth. It was also easy to see the missing capabilities, where none of the teams thought they were contributing in any way.

Step 5: Facilitating important conversations



After the workshop, the capability mapping team arranged for the delivery teams to talk to one another to find solutions to the issues they’d visualized.

Where multiple teams thought they were doing the same thing, they established which team would take ownership, or, if the capability needed to remain split, the reasons for doing so. Where a capability had no team aligned, the mapping team spoke with senior stakeholders to clarify its importance and ensure an appropriate team was assigned to own it.

Step 6: Maintaining the business capability map



Importantly, the delivery teams were also empowered to update the map based on the outcomes of their conversation, and to continue updating and evolving it as the platform modernization progressed.

Get set for success

This approach has enabled the company to turn its ambitious modernization strategy into successful execution across all the delivery teams. For leadership, a business capability map is far more than a technical diagram; it is a strategic compass. In the sports and entertainment sector, where the "cost of delay" is measured in lost fans and missed revenue, it provides the clarity needed to turn a stalled modernization into a competitive advantage.



By shifting the focus from architectural components to business capabilities, the organisation achieved three critical outcomes:





Accelerated decision making: Leadership vision was no longer lost in translation between product managers and engineering teams. With a shared map, stakeholders could make rapid, informed trade-offs based on business value rather than technical guesswork.

Alignment: It ensured that what was envisioned at the board level had a practical, executable path within the delivery teams. This closed the gap between "ambitious strategy" and "successful execution."

Efficient investments: By identifying duplicated efforts and "missing" revenue-generating features early, the program stopped burning budget on low-value work. Teams shifted their energy toward the capabilities that actually move the needle for the business.

Turning strategy into execution



Ultimately, capability mapping de-risks the most complex part of any digital transformation: the human element. It replaces fragmented terminology and siloed working with a unified operating language. In a market that demands constant innovation, the ability to move faster in the right direction isn't just a benefit, it's a prerequisite for survival.

