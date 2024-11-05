Enterprise modernization for insurers

A Bain & Company survey revealed over “two-thirds of the world’s non-life and life insurers were still using systems from the 1970s and 1980s.” While insurers have modernized rapidly since then, they have and continue to face challenges in their digital journey. This blog covers the various challenges and approaches that insurers should consider when embarking on a modernization journey.

Challenges faced by insurers

Many insurance companies face gradually reducing interest rates and changing customer expectations. Digital upstarts like Lemonade and tech giants like Amazon offer personalized products and frictionless interactions, creating competition for traditional insurance incumbents.

The challenges incumbents face are as follows:

Legacy application portfolio challenges

Large insurer enterprises, due to evolving application estate and mergers and acquisitions, carry a lot of legacy applications over periods of time and are met with increasing friction and operational inefficiencies. This impacts business agility and innovation.