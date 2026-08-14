An operating model for enterprise AI agent reliability

An agent failure that looked like success

We have a good example of the challenge of agents. A healthcare analytics platform we were working with allowed insurance analysts to query provider performance and claims data using natural language. One clinical reviewer asked the agent:

"Show me readmission rates for Medicare Advantage members with CHF (congestive heart failure) diagnoses since January 2024."

The agent returned a number that looked reasonable. However, the reviewer was able to flag three mistakes:

It included both Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare members.

It used an outdated ICD-10 grouping that omitted newly added CHF codes.

It interpreted the date range as starting one year earlier than requested.

Our end-to-end evaluation missed all three, because the query ran and the output looked plausible.

Tracing the request, we found failures across two layers owned by different teams. The semantic layer held stale clinical definitions and lacked the metadata to separate Medicare Advantage from fee-for-service plans.

Each error was plausible taken on their own; no final-output check caught their combined effect. This wasn't a model hallucination, it was a system governance failure. An end-to-end evaluation that checks only execution success or final-answer plausibility can miss semantic failures introduced earlier in the pipeline. That is why the query passed evaluation and still produced a wrong answer. A final answer can be correct for the wrong reasons, or wrong even when every stage reports success.

Reliability has to be tested at the same level where failures occur, not just at the finish line. This is why there's such a clear case for an operating model that's focused on agent reliability.