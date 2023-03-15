The "beauty" and "ugliness" of retail (part two)

In China and globally, fast fashion now needs to match experiential consumption (whereas people purchase products based on how they make them feel). Ultimately, the brands that will win the market can genuinely sense consumers’ changing aesthetics. This also means that brands not only need to meet customers' needs but should also take on the role of helping customers discover and create their needs. Of course, the product's characteristics, innovative power, distinctive label and high-cost performance are even more essential factors.

A big part of the reason why the younger generation has marginalized fast fashion brands such as Jeanswest and Metersbonwe in China is their inability to accurately capture the changes in consumer perception and demand for 'beauty' and 'ugliness'. They remained in the same place and were eventually eliminated by the times.

New opportunities: new thinking and new opportunities in China's future retail industry

Art Retail

From Corso Como in Milan, Italy to K11 Art Mall in Shanghai, more and more young people prefer to visit shopping spaces that are full of art, imagination and creativity, because these retail spaces can not only meet their needs to explore new ideas and trends, but also reveal their aesthetic taste and identity. In the future when art and retail will be integrated, aesthetics will be brands’ greatest competitive advantage.