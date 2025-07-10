What the Monzo fine teaches us about navigating growth in financial services

Key lessons for financial services organizations

From our perspective — as folks who live and breathe digital transformation and software engineering — this situation throws up a few crucial lessons for all financial institutions, particularly those challenger brands seeking to disrupt the industry status quo.

Compliance must be built-in, not bolted on

The fine makes it crystal clear that things like anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) aren't something you can just add into the mix later or at the end of a project; they've got to be part of the fundamental design of your product or service right from the start. That means building systems that handle data collection, verification and risk assessment. They also need to be able to grow as your customer base and offerings get bigger.

Effective engineering can help scale compliance mechanisms

As a company expands, the types and scale of financial crime risks change. Manual processes or systems designed for a smaller customer base will simply crumble under the pressure.

At Thoughtworks, we champion using sound engineering practices like microservices, event-driven systems and automated testing for your compliance frameworks. They allow you to adapt quickly to new rules and emerging threats without slowing down operations or frustrating your customers.

People and tech need to work together

While AI and machine learning are fantastic for spotting significant — perhaps problematic — patterns in data and automating routine tasks, the Monzo case reminds us that human oversight remains vital. Yes, algorithms can flag things, but human judgement, backed by deep expertise, is essential for understanding risk and making smart decisions, especially for tricky cases or high-risk profiles. Combining smart automation with human insight will create a much stronger defence against financial crime.

Good data is non-negotiable

Monzo's "implausible" addresses point straight to basic data quality issues. In this digital age, data is currency: its accuracy and integrity are paramount for managing risk effectively. Financial institutions must, then, invest in strong data governance and make sure the data used for compliance is clean, consistent and reliable across all systems.

Be proactive when it comes to regulation

Monzo's commitment to a "comprehensive financial crime change programme" is a positive step. This proactive approach to fixing things and constantly getting better, working hand-in-hand with regulators, is essential. Compliance isn't a fixed state; it's an ongoing journey of adapting and improving as threats and rules change.