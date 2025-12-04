Defining spec-driven development and competing interpretations of it

My understanding of spec-driven development (SDD) is that it’s a development paradigm that uses well-crafted software requirement specifications as prompts, aided by AI coding agents, to generate executable code.

It’s worth noting though that there are different opinions within the industry about what a spec is and its role in SDD. At the more radical end of the spectrum, there’s an argument that we can now discard code and treat specs as the sole source of truth that needs maintenance. In this view, code is a kind of byproduct, an intermediate product between requirements and compiled binaries. In contrast, more old-school technologists — like me — believe specs are merely elements that drive code generation, as it does in test-driven development. Executable code remains the source of truth you need to maintain.

Part of the reason for this disagreement is how approaches have evolved over the last two years since the industry began using generative AI to produce code. When we were first exploring serious programming using ChatGPT, we found that code generated by setting technical specifications (technology stack, architectural style, coding style) using chain-of-thought and few shot prompting greatly was of higher quality compared to plain-text requirements. More recently, though, as AI coding tools have improved, it has become easier to bring functional requirements into the picture.

While this clearly has benefits, we can’t rely on functional requirements alone: we need to pay attention to the technical details.