Executive summary

For nearly half a century, global digital commerce, banking, healthcare and sovereign communications have operated on a single assumption: asymmetric encryption algorithms like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are computationally unbreakable. That foundation is collapsing. Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers (CRQCs) will break classical asymmetric encryption.

The threat to enterprise data is not a distant future risk. Through Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL), threat actors are intercepting and storing encrypted corporate data today to decrypt retroactively the moment quantum capabilities mature. Simultaneously, Trust Now, Forge Later (TNFL) threatens digital identity by undermining signature validation across legal agreements, API authentication and software updates.

To mitigate this systemic risk, international security bodies have standardized Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): quantum-resistant algorithms designed to execute on classical hardware. The rise of autonomous Agentic systems and machine-to-machine interactions further escalates the risk of PQC failure due to automated execution and expanded attack surfaces. Transitioning to PQC is no longer an optional IT exercise. It is an immediate operational, compliance and board-level governance mandate.