Software engineering skills, jobs and careers in the AI era

What might the future of software engineering look like?

Let’s first begin with the obvious: we can’t predict precisely what software engineering will look like in the years to come. Even today, change is so rapid that making predictions with confidence is unwise, to say the least. However, based on where we are right now and the changes we’ve seen over the last 12 months, we can estimate what kinds of things will be important and how this will influence the overall shape of this kind of work.

From building to orchestrating

The evolution of AI-assisted software engineering throughout 2025 means we’re now in a place where AI systems are capable of generating relatively complex code in seconds. True, the quality of such code is open to debate, but in any case, this points the way to a world where software engineering work is less about writing code from scratch and more about defining, code reviewing, testing and orchestrating systems. It’s also possible that the impact of AI will be such that the relationship between types of work and types of projects becomes more pronounced.

Think, for instance, about the different ways AI may figure in these different engineering projects and what that might mean for the humans involved in them:

In early greenfield projects , for instance, we may see code being generated from specs — the developer's role, therefore, moves nearer to roles like product owner and business analyst, insofar as they must consider how to create a technical specification for an AI system to then work with.

Evolving AI-generated code may be less feasible for AI tools, and so require developers to have greater oversight and system understanding to manage codebase at this stage.

Modernization and code migrations are just starting to be done by AI assistants, so it isn’t difficult to imagine a future where code written in one language can easily be translated to another, with the developer effectively managing that translation/migration process.

Legacy modernization, meanwhile, will require a sophisticated approach whereby software developers use AI to understand a codebase, and then collaborate with it to forward engineer a new solution. New tools are being created in the ecosystem to support this and thoughtworks built CodeConcise legacy modernization accelerator to support this back in 2024.

In this future, the work of a software developer becomes even more multifaceted than it is today. They’re not simply writing or testing code, nor are they writing stories and then just prompting an AI: they’re more like stewards of systems, accountable for the software’s reliability, performance and value.

The age of the “Expert Generalist”

Our colleagues Martin Fowler, Unmesh Joshi and Gitanjali Venkatraman recently wrote about the increasing importance of what they call “Expert Generalists”. These are, they explain, people with “knowledge of core concepts and patterns of programming, a knack for decomposing complex work-items into small, testable pieces, and the ability to collaborate with both other programmers and those who will benefit from the software.” This fluency in code and software systems — not simply in writing them, but understanding how they should work and how and why they sometimes fail — are valuable in our AI era.

Many years ago, engineers could truly be “full-stack developers” because the technology stack was much simpler. As the technology landscape exploded in complexity, the industry moved to more specialization because it was near impossible to be truly proficient in all areas of the stack.

Now, with the augmentation of AI tools, we see the ability for the pendulum to swing back to more of a true generalist. One engineer we spoke to considered himself an expert backend developer, but with the use of AI tools he could be proficient in frontend development as well.

Attitudes to change

The changes we’ve described would be significant. Leaders should expect them to be met with different levels of enthusiasm. Everyone has different motivations and interests; some engineers that enjoy and find fulfillment in writing code may become disengaged as their role becomes one of orchestration.

This requires an open and honest discussion about how developers can adapt and where their skills — and motivations — can be best put to use. To be clear, the message here isn’t adapt or die: it’s about realigning abilities, interests and passions with new forms of work.