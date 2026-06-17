Designing and delivering a digital front door for local government services

Overcoming the community "friction tax"

At its core, community trust in local government is built or broken on everyday interactions. Across Australia, when routine tasks like paying rates, lodging a permit or registering a pet are bogged down by clunky systems, residents are often forced to fill out paper forms, make phone calls or visit a council office in person.

This fragmented experience creates a "friction tax" that erodes community trust and makes it harder for residents to access council services. While Australian councils want to modernize, capital expenditure constraints often block digital transformation. Replacing siloed legacy IT systems is cost-prohibitive, forcing operations to rely on disconnected backend applications.

To bridge this gap, ServiceGen and Thoughtworks partnered to create CouncilLink, a single digital front door that modernises how residents access and interact with council services.