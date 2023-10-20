Thoughtworks' impact on a big retailer’s digital transformation through talent strategy

The client

One of the main players in Chile’s retail industry, dominates the market with an extensive range of food and merchandise, available across its expansive network of over 400 supermarkets spanning the entire national territory. At the core of their operations lies an unwavering commitment to its primary mission: to save their customers money, so they can live better.

The challenge

This retailer has a technological division of over a 1,000 employees, made up mainly of developers, tech product and infrastructure roles, who are responsible for creating and maintaining all their applications, websites, systems and platforms. This organization grew rapidly, from 200 people to 1,200 in just a couple of years and the management of the employee journey took its toll on the process.

As a result, they started having problems retaining and bringing on board talented people, therefore they were not able to fulfill one of their goals: to be the preferred workplace for technologists in Chile. They realized they needed to create a Talent area within their organization. This would enable them to map the pain points of the employee journey, and to start managing this in a more intentional manner, throughout all employee journey phases. They also told us there was a lack of clarity when it came to roles, responsibilities and accountabilities, and that many other problems stemmed from this.

Here is some of the information we gathered from them: