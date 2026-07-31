The challenge

Thoughtworks was tasked with helping the client unlock direct, self-serve access to product data managed within its product information management (PIM) platform, STIBO STEP, by building a data product that provides direct access without needing to go through the platform itself.

The platform, STIBO STEP, will reach end-of-life at the end of 2027. A SaaS version is being made available, but this would increase costs for the client by 70% and remove direct database access.

Added to this, expertise and knowledge of STIBO STEP was expensive for the client. Every new data feed, change or schema question required the client to pay for STIBO’s professional services. In other words, this was becoming a costly and recurring dependency that wasn’t sustainable as the organization moves toward self-serve data.