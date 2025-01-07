Bankdata builds an evolutionary roadmap toward complete system and operational modernization

Bankdata is one of Denmark’s largest financial IT specialists. The company is owned and shared by eight Danish banks, through which its digital products reach almost a third of the country’s banking customers, thousands of bank employees, and approximately 200,000 business clients.

The company has built leading financial systems and functionality since it was founded in 1966. In the following decades, Denmark has continuously evolved to become one of the most digitally advanced and well-connected societies in the world. As a result, citizens, businesses and all banking customers have very high digital banking experience expectations.

To ensure it can continuously exceed those expectations, Bankdata recently embarked on its own modernization journey, and partnered with Thoughtworks to bring its vision for smarter ways of working and a future-ready technology foundation to life.

Laying a new foundation for digital banking transformation

With a deep understanding of what it takes to successfully transform and modernize an organization, Bankdata created its own Unified Technology Strategy (UTS) that laid out a path to faster, more agile operation and a more flexible and cost-efficient digital foundation.

This gave us a clear view of what Bankdata wanted to achieve, and an understanding of the principles it wanted to shape its newly modernized business and operations around.

Bringing Bankdata’s new technology strategy to life

Our experts started by working closely with Bankdata’s teams to evaluate the current state of their operations and on-premises technology foundation. This included conducting group workshops and face-to-face interviews which helped us understand the key challenges across the company’s legacy technology landscape — availability, performance, costs, and customer experience.

This enabled us to define a clear vision for the future of Bankdata’s technology landscape, and start building a high-level plan to achieve that vision over the coming years. At the core of this vision was a plan to evolve Bankdata’s core mainframe system, which had been in place for over 60 years. By shifting it into the cloud, Bankdata’s experts could more easily evolve and iterate on it as the company’s needs change.

Together with the company’s teams, we defined a set of 10 principles for the whole organization that would help embed the engineering and transformation mindsets required to make this new vision a reality. We also defined a roadmap of key initiatives — named “accelerators” — that would help drive progress towards the new technology vision. Each accelerator represented a smaller technological or operational transformation, enabling iterative progress towards broader transformation to generate ROI as quickly as possible.

Finally, we devised and recommended a lightweight technical governance model to guide teams in using these accelerators, and ensure that the newly defined technical principles were upheld across all of Bankdata’s operations.